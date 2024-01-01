<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Heith Hatfield

Residential Replacement Consultant

I’m Heith from Memphis, TN and have spent much of my life here. I am recently engaged and will soon be married. We live in the east Memphis area, and we enjoy an active lifestyle with plenty of great tasting food and beverages! Personally, I grew up playing baseball and would eventually go on to play at the University of Memphis until 2013. Afterwards, I spent two years playing in the Independent Frontier League where I won a championship with the Schaumburg Boomers. My second season, I played for the River City Rascals in O’Fallon, MO. I enjoyed my career and only wish it never had to end. I spent two years after that pursuing a career in finance, followed by medical sales, and finally landed here at Pella where I belong. I absolutely love the culture we have here, and the nature of our work is to provide homeowners with a product and service that exceeds all others. I’m blessed to have a team of sales reps, managers, and back office that consistently work as one cohesive unit to provide the ultimate customer experience as well as the ultimate workplace.

I look forward to meeting you and listening to your wants and needs, while educating you about Pella and how this longstanding, highly reputable company will exceed expectations for your project.

