Order Fulfillment Manager

Jared started working for Pella in 2017. In 2021, Jared was promoted to Logistics Supervisor where he had the opportunity to provide leadership and supervision to the Mountain West branch which included three warehouse locations in Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. Jared was fortunate enough to join the Trails West branch after Doug Phelps acquired it in May of 2023.

Prior to joining Pella, Jared worked as a Warehouse Supervisor for a large cold storage warehouse in Twin Falls, Idaho for thirteen years. Jared was born and raised in Southern Idaho and feels very fortunate to raise his family here. He has 8-year-old and 3-year-old boys and a daughter on the way.