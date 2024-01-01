Laryl Koerselman

Commercial Sales Representative

Laryl has over 18 years of experience as a Pella professional. For 14 years, he worked out of the Sioux Center plant where he held a number of positions including Quality Tech, Production Coordinator and Department Manager. He is currently Pella Gateway's Commercial Sales Representative. He enjoys leading customers to an ideal window and door solution and then seeing the final outcome. Laryl grew up on a farm outside of Hull, IA and earned his BA from Northwestern in Orange City, IA. Laryl and his wife Emily have a daughter Brynn and a son Leo. Laryl is the proud Mayor of Boyden, IA.