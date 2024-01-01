Lisa McDonald

Retail General Manager

Lisa has been with Pella for 15 years, beginning in our service department for 10 years, moving up to our Installation Manager, and now she has taken on the role of our Retail Sales Manager as of 2022. Lisa provides a plethora of knowledge and excitement to our retail team. Some of her biggest strengths include her passion for customer service and providing each Pella customer with an experience that will leave them very satisfied with our team. Away from Pella Lisa enjoys spending time outdoors with her dogs and family.