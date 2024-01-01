Mark Owens

Residential Replacement Consultant

I began my career in building materials in high school, working at Central Hardware here in Memphis, selling my first windows in 1989. After spending a few years in my wife's hometown of Pittsburgh, where our son was born, we returned to Memphis, to the neighborhood where I grew up, surrounded by family, friends, and lifelong neighbors, where we have been for the last fourteen years. We devote a lot of our time to family, and volunteering together for several organizations and for ministries of our Church. We look forward each year for the three of us to give a week's vacation to help run a Day Camp for scouts, giving a great experience to about 200 youth. I try to carry that servant mentality into every part of my life, hopefully providing a greater service and experience to you.

I am honored to be a part of our Pella team, and to share in the dedication to the highest level of service and true craftsmanship. Only through that dedication, can we build the reputation that Pella truly provides the very best product and service available. I look forward to help guide you through your project, helping make your home a place you love.