Marketing Manager

Matt Newhouse is the Marketing Manager for Gunton Corporation, the largest distributor of Pella Windows & Doors in the country. His territory spans from Ohio to the east coast of Maryland and everywhere in between. Prior to his time with Gunton, he spent most of his career working in higher education and the sports and entertainment industry. Matt has experience in traditional, digital, social media, and guerilla marketing. His favorite part of marketing for the Pella brand is the wide range of industry-leading products and innovative features.