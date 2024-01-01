Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland
Gunton Corporation is a distributor of Pella Windows and Doors in a territory that now encompasses Northeast Ohio – including Youngstown, Akron, and Canton; Columbus; the Western, Southern and Southeastern sections of Pennsylvania; Southern New Jersey; Northern West Virginia and Delaware; and small sections of Maryland. The actual territory is shown on the map below, as indicated by the shaded area.
Gunton Corporation is the largest distributor of Pella products in the United States. It was founded by I. H. Gunton in 1932. Pella windows, entrance doors and sliding glass doors are manufactured by Pella Corporation, which was founded in 1925 in the Holland-American community of Pella, Iowa. We are proud of the tradition of quality that continues to be a hallmark of our product.
The craftsmanship with which these products are built, the care with which we customize each order, and the courteous approach to our customers continue to be the strengths of our reputation in the building industry. Our continued success, indeed our very jobs, demand that we all work to maintain this high-quality product delivered on time to our customers.
Cleveland Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Local Trending Products
- Cleveland Front Doors
Cleveland Front Doors
- Cleveland Vinyl Windows
Cleveland Vinyl Windows
- Cleveland Bay Windows
Cleveland Bay Windows
- Cleveland Casement Windows
Cleveland Casement Windows
Nearby Showrooms
26150 Richmond RoadBedford Heights, OH 44146
Call Now:(216) 292-2577
Service:(800) 283-4161
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Highland Heights
775 Alpha DriveHighland Heights, OH 44143
Call Now:(440) 942-2262
Service:(800) 283-4161