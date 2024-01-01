Gunton Corporation is a distributor of Pella Windows and Doors in a territory that now encompasses Northeast Ohio – including Youngstown, Akron, and Canton; Columbus; the Western, Southern and Southeastern sections of Pennsylvania; Southern New Jersey; Northern West Virginia and Delaware; and small sections of Maryland. The actual territory is shown on the map below, as indicated by the shaded area.

Gunton Corporation is the largest distributor of Pella products in the United States. It was founded by I. H. Gunton in 1932. Pella windows, entrance doors and sliding glass doors are manufactured by Pella Corporation, which was founded in 1925 in the Holland-American community of Pella, Iowa. We are proud of the tradition of quality that continues to be a hallmark of our product.

The craftsmanship with which these products are built, the care with which we customize each order, and the courteous approach to our customers continue to be the strengths of our reputation in the building industry. Our continued success, indeed our very jobs, demand that we all work to maintain this high-quality product delivered on time to our customers.