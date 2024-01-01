Matthew Clum

Commercial Sales Representative

Matt Clum has 7+ years Commercial Window experience and has worked not only with Pella Commercial Windows but also with aluminum storefront and curtain wall systems. Matt joined the Pella Inland Northwest team in 2020 and is well versed in Commercial New Construction, Remodels, Replacement and Historic Renovations. Matt has a creative mind, loves spending time with his wife and two young boys, enjoys metal fabrication, car building, creating abstract art and all things outdoor related!

Matt Clum currently serves the Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Northeastern Oregon territories.