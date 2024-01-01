Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane was first founded in August 2017. The Pella brand has served the West Coast for decades, and the Pella name is one of the most trusted in Spokane. Our branch serves eastern Washington (from the Cascade Mountains) to the Idaho panhandle, to northeastern Oregon and down to Baker City, Oregon.

We are committed to customer satisfaction, and every one of our customers knows that Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane provides quality craftsmanship, prompt service and unmatched expertise. Our team is passionate about crafting windows and doors that can improve the aesthetic of your home and withstand the elements for years.

At our showroom, you can explore our cutting-edge, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship first hand. And, if you don’t see exactly what you’re hoping for, we can help you to build practically any window you can imagine.