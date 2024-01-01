Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane
Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane was first founded in August 2017. The Pella brand has served the West Coast for decades, and the Pella name is one of the most trusted in Spokane. Our branch serves eastern Washington (from the Cascade Mountains) to the Idaho panhandle, to northeastern Oregon and down to Baker City, Oregon.
We are committed to customer satisfaction, and every one of our customers knows that Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane provides quality craftsmanship, prompt service and unmatched expertise. Our team is passionate about crafting windows and doors that can improve the aesthetic of your home and withstand the elements for years.
At our showroom, you can explore our cutting-edge, energy-efficient glass selections and our quality craftsmanship first hand. And, if you don’t see exactly what you’re hoping for, we can help you to build practically any window you can imagine.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
Spokane Bay Windows
Discover how bay windows create a stylish focal point in both traditional- and contemporary-style homes throughout the Spokane area.
Sliding Patio Replacement Doors
Hinged French Patio Replacement Doors
Awning Replacement Windows
Fiberglass Entry Replacement Doors
