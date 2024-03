Delivery Driver & Warehouse Associate

Nate George is one of our Delivery Driver and Warehouse Associates and has been a part of our team since February 2022! Nate grew up in Maple Rapids with his four siblings. Prior to Pella, Nate was a delivery driver for Jimmy Johns and delivered to our building often! Outside of work, Nate enjoys being outside playing volleyball, kickball, disc golf, and also enjoys camping, grilling, and kayaking.