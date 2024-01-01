Rich Herman

Managing Partner

Rich is originally from Nebraska but grew up in Los Angeles. After graduating high school in Los Angeles he wanted to get back to his Midwest roots and moved back to Omaha. Rich graduated from University Nebraska Omaha with a BSBA in Management and Entrepreneurial Management. He began his career as a manager with Sam’s club and Starbucks learning corporate efficiencies and customer experience. Immediately prior to joining Pella he served as a Store Leader with Petsmart for 10 years where he was able to educate customers, leverage community involvement and grow adoption partnerships to find forever homes for pets. Rich is married with 3 children and a mini goldendoodle.



