Rick Balabon is the Trade & Commercial Segment Manager of Gunton Corporation, the largest distributor of Pella Windows & Doors in the country. He has over 25 years of industry experience. Before his leadership role, he was among one of the best Trade Sales Representatives in the company. Rick’s greatest strengths are networking, drive, and attitude. Rick’s passion is helping contractors and business owners build and grow profitable businesses. He is a member of the local NARI & HBA chapters. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Rick still resides there with his wife, two grown children, and stepson.