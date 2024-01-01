Pella Windows & Doors of Philadelphia
Gunton Corporation was founded in 1932 by I.H. “Pat” Gunton. In 1943, I.H. Gunton Company became a distributor for Rolscreen Company, as Pella Corporation was called at that time. Three years later, Pat Gunton’s two sons, Bob and Bill, joined the company and helped to build their father’s business into a flourishing customer focused window distributor. In 1952 a 4,000 square foot building was built in Cleveland, OH, housing small offices and a dedicated display room for Pella products. Serving Central Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley and the Delaware Valley
The Gunton’s first branch sales office was opened in the late 1950’s on Cleveland’s west side. In 1965, a location was established in Paoli, PA, the first in the Philadelphia Region, to distribute Pella products. In 1978, a new business under the Gunton name was established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania solely to distribute Pella products. In 2015, the Philadelphia division of Gunton Corporation moved to its present day building in Pottstown, PA.
At Gunton, we believe that every customer should be treated as a member of the family.
Philadelphia Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
During your in-home consultation we'll:
Talk about your project, share inspiring photos and videos, and show product samples that complement and enhance your home.
Help you find the right products, choose customizable options, and select an installation method that works for you.
Answer all of your questions and give you a quote on the spot.
Energy Efficient Windows and Doors
Pella Corporation is an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year five years in a row. Learn more about how windows and doors can reduce the costs of heating and cooling your home.
