Account Specialist Builder - Architect Division

Rourke Mullins is an Account Specialist, with our Builder and Architect Division and has been working with Pella Windows and Doors since 2021. Originally from Batavia, Illinois, Rourke came to West Michigan to attend Hope College. From there Rourke worked for his Alma mater as an Admissions representative. Outside of the office, Rourke coaches at a local gym called Crossfit Lake Effect. He loves staying active and during the summer being outdoors to be on the lake boating or going out on the trails in West Michigan!

Email mullins@pellabyhorne.com or call me 630-809-9834