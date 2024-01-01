Sammy Song

Owner

Sammy was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.B.A. in Accounting. His career with Pella began in the summer of 2003 as an intern where he witnessed Pella's reputation for being a world-class organization built on a foundation of integrity, superior products, customer service, and great people. It was immediately clear that Pella was the right company for him. Sammy joined Pella Corporation full time in March of 2004 after graduating and passing the CPA exam. Sammy held several positions within Pella Corporations Finance team over the course of his career that included roles in Cost Accounting, Financial Reporting, Internal Audit, Corporate Taxation, and Treasury. Sammy relocated to Arizona in 2007 to join the leadership team of the local Pella Subsidiary as the Branch Controller, which then progressed to a Senior Financial Manager role that was responsible for the growth and financial health of the Pella Sales Subsidiary network across North America. In 2014 Sammy made a long-term goal of his come true with the purchase of the Pella Mountain West branch with his business partner Don Foster. Together they lead the business based on the same key principles that attracted Sammy to Pella as an intern.