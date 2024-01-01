Scott Tirrell

Architectural Division Manager

A resident of Scarborough, ME, Scott has been working for Pella New England for over twenty years and has collaborated on hundreds of construction and renovation projects across Maine and New Hampshire. A graduate of the University of Maine, he is a LEED Accredited Professional and has the Fenestration Master accreditation from the American Architectural Manufacturers Association. Outside of work he likes to spend time with his two boys and in summer can be found riding around Portland on his mountain bike or out striper fishing on Casco Bay.