Service Manager

Terry brings over 39 years of experience with Pella to his role as Service Manager including collaborating with his team and delivering superior service to our customers. As a result of his experience, his approach is very straightforward, and he brings a high level of detail to his work. Outside of Pella Windows and Doors of Eastern Iowa, he is an avid fisherman, a Texas Longhorns fan, and loves to grill out. His priority though is spending time with his family.