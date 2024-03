Installed Sales Representative

I spent the last 6 years as a carpenter building new homes and renovating residences in Vermont. My favorite part of working at Pella is the opportunity to meet and work with new people, and to be able to see a home come together as a project nears completion. I am originally from Scotland, have been married 12 years to my wife Linzi and am the father of two young girls. I have played Rugby my entire life and am an avid fly fisherman.