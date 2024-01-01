Wyatt Nemec

General Manager Of Operations

Wyatt has been with Pella since June 2018 and has lived in the Spokane area his entire life. Wyatt is happily married to his beautiful wife, Hope and they have two young, energetic dogs, Weston & Harley. When he is not working for Pella, he works for the Spokane County Fire District 4 as a Firefighter/EMT. Outside of working and helping others, Wyatt enjoys playing sports, camping, and boating near the gorgeous lakes & mountains in the area with his family and friends.

Wyatt serves the Inland NW Territory