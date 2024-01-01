Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Baltimore
Home styles in Baltimore range from classic Colonials to new contemporary home builds. Popular styles in the area include traditional vinyl double-hung and contemporary-looking wood windows and doors in modern finishes like a classic black interior. No matter your personal style, Pella Windows & Doors of Baltimore can help you find window and door solutions for your new construction home.
Our team of experts can advise and install popular styles from windows to patio door configurations that add interest and function to any new home build. Options range from standard to custom to suit all levels of new home construction. We work on new home constructions from Northern Virginia to D.C. Visit a showroom today to find out how Pella Windows & Doors of Baltimore can assist you.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Gaithersburg
202 Perry ParkwaySuite 6Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Call Now:(202) 810-6722
Service:(301) 957-7014
Pella Window and Door Showroom of Beltsville
12100 Baltimore AvenueSuite 1Beltsville, MD 20705
Call Now:(301) 685-1715
Service:(301) 957-7014
