Buffalo Bay Windows

Create a Stunning Focal Point with Bay Windows

Bay windows serve as a focal point in whatever room they’re in. Typically three window panels that extend beyond a home’s walls, bay windows feature a fixed picture window framed on either side by smaller, operable windows that are set at angles. Because of this design, beautiful bay windows draw in more light to a home and offer a wider vantage point to take in your surroundings. In Western New York, bay windows are a common sight, especially on Colonial and Queen Anne-style homes.

Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Victorian Bay Windows

Queen Anne-style and other Victorian-era homes are predominant throughout Western New York. Homes from this era are known for their artistic features—towers and turrets, decorative glass, detailed carvings, and unique window shapes, including bay and bow windows. When replacing bay windows on a historic home, choose hardware and grille patterns that are authentic to the style.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows are frequently seen on the front of homes since they provide curb appeal and flood front rooms with natural light. A less visible but equally popular placement for bay windows is in the kitchen. Whether it’s a small bay window over the kitchen sink or a large bay window in a casual kitchen dining area, kitchen bay windows bring ample sunlight into the heart of the home and are helpful for keeping tabs on backyard activity.

Bay Window Treatments

While bay windows are adored for the abundant natural light they bring into a space, sometimes that light needs to be tempered for privacy, security, or simply the aesthetics of your home. For these reasons, many homeowners like to have window treatments on their bay windows. Drapery panels suspended from curtain rods or hanging blinds on a track are two great bay window treatment options, while Pella’s between-the-glass blinds provide another low-maintenance solution.

Custom Bay Windows

Pella bay and bow windows are built-to-order in both standard and custom sizes. Bay windows are available in both 30- and 45-degree projections, while bow windows are available in both 4- and 5-unit sizes. Wood, fiberglass, and vinyl bow and bay window options are available. Whether you’re updating a historic home in Rochester’s 19th Ward or building a new home in North Buffalo, you can find the right window to meet your needs.

Product Lines

Western New York Climate Recommendations

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand extreme heat and subzero cold

Energy Efficiency

Pella® offers windows with Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass and AdvancedComfort Low-E Insulating Glass, both with argon, to help keep your home insulated from Western New York’s cold winters and warm, humid summers.

Durable Materials

Frequent storms during the winter bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation. Wood with aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can help stand up to extreme weather.

Buffalo Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Western New York expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

