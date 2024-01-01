Buffalo Bay Windows
Create a Stunning Focal Point with Bay Windows
Bay windows serve as a focal point in whatever room they’re in. Typically three window panels that extend beyond a home’s walls, bay windows feature a fixed picture window framed on either side by smaller, operable windows that are set at angles. Because of this design, beautiful bay windows draw in more light to a home and offer a wider vantage point to take in your surroundings. In Western New York, bay windows are a common sight, especially on Colonial and Queen Anne-style homes.
Commonly known as: projection window, bay box window, Oriel window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Victorian Bay Windows
Queen Anne-style and other Victorian-era homes are predominant throughout Western New York. Homes from this era are known for their artistic features—towers and turrets, decorative glass, detailed carvings, and unique window shapes, including bay and bow windows. When replacing bay windows on a historic home, choose hardware and grille patterns that are authentic to the style.
Western New York Climate Recommendations
Buffalo Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
