Buffalo Bay Windows

Victorian Bay Windows Queen Anne-style and other Victorian-era homes are predominant throughout Western New York. Homes from this era are known for their artistic features—towers and turrets, decorative glass, detailed carvings, and unique window shapes, including bay and bow windows. When replacing bay windows on a historic home, choose hardware and grille patterns that are authentic to the style.

Kitchen Bay Windows Bay windows are frequently seen on the front of homes since they provide curb appeal and flood front rooms with natural light. A less visible but equally popular placement for bay windows is in the kitchen. Whether it’s a small bay window over the kitchen sink or a large bay window in a casual kitchen dining area, kitchen bay windows bring ample sunlight into the heart of the home and are helpful for keeping tabs on backyard activity.

Bay Window Treatments While bay windows are adored for the abundant natural light they bring into a space, sometimes that light needs to be tempered for privacy, security, or simply the aesthetics of your home. For these reasons, many homeowners like to have window treatments on their bay windows. Drapery panels suspended from curtain rods or hanging blinds on a track are two great bay window treatment options, while Pella’s between-the-glass blinds provide another low-maintenance solution.