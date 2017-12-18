2. Bay window seat ideas

You may have an opportunity to create a bay window seat — popular options in bedrooms and living areas. Depending on the framing around your window, adding a window seat to your bay window could provide you additional seating — or a cozy area to read, relax, or look out the window. Depending on the framing around your window, adding a window seat to your bay window provides you additional seating. Adding cushions and pillows can convert the seat into a cozy area to read, relax, or look out the window.

A bay window in a kitchen or dining room could be used as a breakfast nook. Add a bench, a table, and a couple of chairs to create a relaxing place to enjoy your morning coffee. The goal is to make the area look comfy and a part of the house. But it’s also a place where you can show off your style and get creative.

3. Bay window decorating ideas

Every room has a unique focal point, where your eye is immediately drawn to that defining feature or area. Bay windows add unique architectural interest to a room and can serve as the room’s focal point. This focal point can be enhanced through design to make the room more inviting, beautiful, and eye-catching. To do this, design the room around your bay windows. This means positioning your decorations and furniture so it faces the window.

Another way to draw attention to your bay windows and accentuate the space is to make good use of the natural light and place or hang some small houseplants on (or around) the window.