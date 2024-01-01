Champaign may be home to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, but it is also known for its varied cultural attractions including the Krannert Art Museum and the Spurlock Museum. The Central Illinois city has a style all its own and that extends to the houses around town.

One way to add visual appeal to your home, while also maximizing natural light, is to add a bay window, which typically consists of a large picture window centered between two smaller, functional windows — often with screens — that can be opened to enjoy nice weather.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window