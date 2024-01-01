Central Illinois Bay Windows
Bay Windows Increase Your Home’s Visual Appeal
Champaign may be home to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, but it is also known for its varied cultural attractions including the Krannert Art Museum and the Spurlock Museum. The Central Illinois city has a style all its own and that extends to the houses around town.
One way to add visual appeal to your home, while also maximizing natural light, is to add a bay window, which typically consists of a large picture window centered between two smaller, functional windows — often with screens — that can be opened to enjoy nice weather.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Bedroom Bay Window
Greenhouse Bay Window
You can use a bay window to create a greenhouse space flooded with natural light where house plants — or artificial plants if that’s more your style — can thrive. You can also use the interior shelf of your bay window to grow flowers and herbs, minus the hassle of cultivating a garden.
Traditional Style
Kitchen Bay Window
Champaign Climate Recommendations
Energy-Efficient Windows
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Champaign Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
