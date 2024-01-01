<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Central Illinois Bay Windows

Bay Windows Increase Your Home’s Visual Appeal

Champaign may be home to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, but it is also known for its varied cultural attractions including the Krannert Art Museum and the Spurlock Museum. The Central Illinois city has a style all its own and that extends to the houses around town.

One way to add visual appeal to your home, while also maximizing natural light, is to add a bay window, which typically consists of a large picture window centered between two smaller, functional windows — often with screens — that can be opened to enjoy nice weather.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bedroom Bay Window

Studies have shown that exposure to light greatly impacts circadian rhythms, sleep patterns and mood. A bedroom bay window gives you exposure to sunlight in the morning to help wake you up and reduces the need for artificial lighting. Add Low-E glass for improved energy efficiency.

Greenhouse Bay Window

You can use a bay window to create a greenhouse space flooded with natural light where house plants — or artificial plants if that’s more your style — can thrive. You can also use the interior shelf of your bay window to grow flowers and herbs, minus the hassle of cultivating a garden.

Traditional Style

Stroll through a neighborhood in Champaign and you’ll likely notice a mix of historical and modern design elements in the city’s traditional and ranch homes. A bay window adds visual flair to the exterior of a traditional home and creates the appearance of a more spacious interior.

Kitchen Bay Window

A bay window can be used to create a cozy kitchen nook or even just to provide outdoor views while you’re cooking or enjoying meals. Let in a cool breeze while following your favorite recipes. Placed above the sink, a bay window can provide a relaxing view while doing the dishes.

Champaign Climate Recommendations

Energy-Efficient Windows

Double pane and triple pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single pane windows. Extra layers of glass with insulating gas between the panes provide additional insulation to help you enjoy bay window views in comfort through all seasons.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The glass helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the humid summer. It also reduces UV ray exposure.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wood bay windows are prepared for cold winters, humid summers, and heavy precipitation.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Champaign Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

