Architectural Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Central Kentucky
on May 17, 2017
Before
After
Products Used:
We replaced the windows in this 51 year old Louisville, KY home with Pella Architect Series wood double hung windows. Using removable grilles and brass spoon locks preserve both the aesthetics and the architectural period of the historic house. A classic white exterior and bright white interior brighten up the look of the classic Louisville home and brings natural light into the living and dining rooms.
