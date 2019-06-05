<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Replacement Casement Window Refreshes Middleburg Heights Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 5, 2019

Before

Damaged wood window on home with white siding

After

wood window outside

Project Scope

This customer had a damaged old window on their Middleburg Heights, Ohio, home. The customer was also tired of frequently painting the exterior wood surrounding the old unit.

Our Pella certified installers replaced the old window with a new Architect Series® Reserve wood window. They also replaced the bottom lap boards and put additional lumber around the window which they then capped in our brick red aluminum cladding.

