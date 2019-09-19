Architect Series Replacement Window Historic Match for Canton Home
on September 19, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Canton, OH
Area of Structure:
Front of Home
Products Used:
This Canton, Ohio, homeowner needed a replacement window due to energy efficiency issues and the window downgrading the overall curb appeal of the home.
The homeowner lives in a historic neighborhood in Canton and needed the replacement to be a historic match.
We upgraded and replaced the old window with our Architect Series Traditional casement window — a great window solution for homeowners who need or want a historic look for their home. The Architect Series Traditional line is well known for being able to match a historical look or requirement perfectly.
Project Gallery
