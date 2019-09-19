Architect Series Replacement Window Historic Match for Canton Home

This Canton, Ohio, homeowner needed a replacement window due to energy efficiency issues and the window downgrading the overall curb appeal of the home.

The homeowner lives in a historic neighborhood in Canton and needed the replacement to be a historic match.

We upgraded and replaced the old window with our Architect Series Traditional casement window — a great window solution for homeowners who need or want a historic look for their home. The Architect Series Traditional line is well known for being able to match a historical look or requirement perfectly.