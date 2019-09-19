<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Replacement Window Historic Match for Canton Home

Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on September 19, 2019

Before

Exterior view of Tudor home with old brown casement windows

After

Exterior view of Tudor home with new black casement windows

Project Scope

This Canton, Ohio, homeowner needed a replacement window due to energy efficiency issues and the window downgrading the overall curb appeal of the home.

The homeowner lives in a historic neighborhood in Canton and needed the replacement to be a historic match.

We upgraded and replaced the old window with our Architect Series Traditional casement window — a great window solution for homeowners who need or want a historic look for their home. The Architect Series Traditional line is well known for being able to match a historical look or requirement perfectly.

Project Gallery

