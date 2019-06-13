<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Traditional Window Replacement Matches Originals

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on June 13, 2019

Red planks on the side of a Pepper Pike, Ohio, home with old casement windows

Project Scope

This Pepper Pike, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace an old window due to lack of energy efficiency.

The homeowner wanted to be sure the new windows perfectly matched with the existing windows on their home.

We installed new Architect Series® Traditional wood casement windows that beautifully matched the originals and will help improve the energy efficiency of the home. The homeowner was so happy with how the project turned out that they planned their next window replacement project. Back to All Projects

Exterior view of new wood casement windows on the side of a red Pepper Pike, Ohio, home.

