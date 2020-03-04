<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Architect Series Windows Complete Historic Cleveland Renovation

Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on March 4, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Cleveland, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1925

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire 2nd and 3rd Floor

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows and Wood Windows

When updating the windows for this project, we needed to create a look that would match the history of the building.

To do so, we installed large Architect Series awning windows with 2-inch double vertical ILTs.

This combination gave the windows the look of French casements, but with the function and safety of awning windows. This also got approval from Cleveland Landmarks as matching the historic look of the building.

