Architect Series Windows Complete Historic Cleveland Renovation
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on March 4, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Age of Structure:
1925
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire 2nd and 3rd Floor
Products Used:
When updating the windows for this project, we needed to create a look that would match the history of the building.
To do so, we installed large Architect Series awning windows with 2-inch double vertical ILTs.
This combination gave the windows the look of French casements, but with the function and safety of awning windows. This also got approval from Cleveland Landmarks as matching the historic look of the building.
Project Gallery
