Architect Series Windows Help Restore Historic Home

These Ohio homeowners were restoring their historic home in Aurora.

The homeowners wanted to update the home in a way that retained the historic integrity of the home but also gave the home a more modern and updated look. However, because the home is located in the historic district of Aurora, before we started work, we had to get the project approved by the Aurora Architectural Review Board and Landmark Commission. With the help of our sales rep and the homeowners, we were able to get the project approved.

We installed Architect Series wood windows to maintain the home's historical integrity. However, by installing the windows in a black finish, the homeowner was able to give the home a more contemporary look as well. The blend of historic traditional with a modern aesthetic makes for a beautiful restoration.

“I must say Logan and his crew were absolutely fantastic," says the homeowner. "They did great work, cleaned up beautifully, just all around wonderful experience working with Pella!”