Historically Accurate Windows for Longtime Pella Customer
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on March 27, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Mentor, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this craftsman style home in Mentor was looking to upgrade their existing Pella windows. They loved the original windows so much that they decided to replace with Pella again.
The homeowners selected Pella's Architect Series® Reserve™ windows because they are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the home.
The beautiful new windows match the old windows perfectly and have upgraded the historic look of the home.
