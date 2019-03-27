<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historically Accurate Windows for Longtime Pella Customer

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on March 27, 2019

mentor home gets new wood windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this craftsman style home in Mentor was looking to upgrade their existing Pella windows. They loved the original windows so much that they decided to replace with Pella again.

The homeowners selected Pella's Architect Series® Reserve™ windows because they are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the home.

The beautiful new windows match the old windows perfectly and have upgraded the historic look of the home.

back of mentor home that gets new wood windows
front of mentor home with new wood windows

