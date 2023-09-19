Baldwin Wallace University - Bonds Hall Gets Window Update

Bonds Hall at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, got an update with Pella Lifestyle Double- Hung Windows and Architect Series Reserve Fixed Casement windows over the front door. Our team at Pella of Cleveland worked with the facilities staff at Baldwin Wallace to perform a full building window replacement in a very tight timeline before students returned for classes. They chose wood windows finished in Poplar White to match the color of all the existing doors and exterior woodwork very closely. Our team also supplied prefinished stained interior window frames to closely match all of the building's existing woodwork.