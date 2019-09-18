Beautiful Bedford Home Gets a Big Facelift
on September 18, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bedford, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Bedford, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace their home's older wood windows and aluminum sliders. They also wanted a new front door to brighten up their entryway.
We installed new vinyl windows and a fiberglass entry door.
The project turned out great and really transformed the curb appeal of the home.
Project Gallery
