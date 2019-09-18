<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Bedford Home Gets a Big Facelift

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on September 18, 2019

Before

Bedford Home - Before Upgrade

After

vinyl replacement windows

Project Scope

This Bedford, Ohio, homeowner needed to replace their home's older wood windows and aluminum sliders. They also wanted a new front door to brighten up their entryway.

We installed new vinyl windows and a fiberglass entry door.

The project turned out great and really transformed the curb appeal of the home.

Project Gallery

