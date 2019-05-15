<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Beautiful Casement Window Replacements Match Originals

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on May 15, 2019

Pella casement windows from 1984

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Bedford Heights, OH

  • Age of Structure:

    1984

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Replacement Windows, and Between-the-Glass Blinds

The homeowner of this Bedford Heights, Ohio, home had Pella windows from 1984 and wanted an upgrade with blinds between the glass.

We installed new wood casement windows with low-maintenance between-the-glass blinds. We also replaced the bottom cedar board while replacing the window to complete the look.

The homeowner is a longtime fan of Pella and was incredibly happy with the result.

Project Gallery

