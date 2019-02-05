Before and After: Faded Wood Door Replaced With Durable Fiberglass Door

The homeowner of this Pepper Pike, OH home had an old wood door that got a lot of sun exposure and was starting to fade the color of the door. They wanted to let a little bit more light into their entryway but didn't want the added light to heat up their home. The homeowners were extremely concerned about fading on a new door given the issues that they had with their previous door.

We installed a fiberglass entry door with Low E-glass for this project. The new entry door has the appearance of wood and allows more light into the home. The fiberglass material will help resist fading. It's exactly what the homeowners were looking for! The Low-E glass in the door allows light into the entryway and helps keep the entryway from heating up. The beautiful new entry door has upgraded the aesthetic of the home and hits all of the homeowners' needs.