Cleveland Bifold Patio Doors
Glass Bifold Doors Create a Modern, Movable Wall
Greater Cleveland houses a wide variety of home styles, and bifold patio doors are an appealing option for all of them. Whether you’re renovating a Tudor home in Lakewood, building in a new development in Glenwillow or redesigning a Downtown condo, folding patio doors are an aesthetically-pleasing way to open up your home.
Folding patio doors use up to 10 glass panels to create wide expanse of glass that maximizes your sunlight. When the Cleveland weather’s right, you can open up the doors and neatly fold them away to immerse yourself in the outdoors and seamlessly entertain inside and out.
Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, exterior folding doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors
Slide 1 / 3
No Interest, No Payments for 24 Months1
OR
50% Off Qualifying Installations2Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Modern Design
Energy-Efficient Patio Doors
Black Doors
Cleveland Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Weather Protection
Glass Glazing
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.