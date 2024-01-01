<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cleveland Bifold Patio Doors

Glass Bifold Doors Create a Modern, Movable Wall

Greater Cleveland houses a wide variety of home styles, and bifold patio doors are an appealing option for all of them. Whether you’re renovating a Tudor home in Lakewood, building in a new development in Glenwillow or redesigning a Downtown condo, folding patio doors are an aesthetically-pleasing way to open up your home.

Folding patio doors use up to 10 glass panels to create wide expanse of glass that maximizes your sunlight. When the Cleveland weather’s right, you can open up the doors and neatly fold them away to immerse yourself in the outdoors and seamlessly entertain inside and out. 

Commonly known as: exterior bifold doors, exterior folding doors, folding patio doors, concertina doors, accordion patio doors

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Modern Design

From the front door to the back, modern style is popular in Greater Cleveland. Modern patio doors have clean lines, minimalist frames and undivided panels to emphasize the glass. Folding patio doors create a large, movable glass wall, a big trend in modern home design. The more panels you add to your bifold patio doors, the more glass and sunlight you get to maximize the modern design of your home.

Energy-Efficient Patio Doors

The Great Lakes have a great effect on the Cleveland climate. Downtown, Edgewater and other neighborhoods sit right on the southern edge of Lake Erie. Many homeowners look to their home upgrades for energy savings. Bifold patio doors with Low-E insulating triple-pane glass can help up the energy efficiency of your home.

Black Doors

Painting the frames of your movable glass wall black is another major trend of modern house design. Black bifold doors create a bolder border on the sleek, minimalist frames, making the outdoors look like an art display. Black door frames are available on both the inside and outside, so you can modernize the look of your interior decor and still choose a color that complements your exterior paint scheme.
Many homeowners like the modern design and functionality of folding patio doors but prefer a more traditional look. Bifold French doors match the aesthetic of the French doors found in Victorian and Tudor-style homes in West Akron and Cleveland’s historic neighborhoods. Natural, wooden doors with square grilles on the glass get the look. Stain the wooden bifold doors in Golden Oak, Early American or Provincial stains to bring out the natural beauty of the wood grains.

Product Lines

Cleveland Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps provide balanced insulation from Cleveland’s cool winters and moderate summers.

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wooden bifold doors are prepared for the seasons. Wooden bifold doors with exterior aluminum cladding can help protect your home from the elements.

Glass Glazing

Glazing on your patio door glass panels can help seal out the weather — including those freezing temperatures — and help you maintain a comfortable home climate.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

