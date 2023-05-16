Pella's Black Fiberglass Windows Featured on New Cleveland Apartment Building
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on May 16, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Apartment Building
Products Used:
Pella of Cleveland’s Commercial Team was proud to work with LDA Architects and Pride One Construction on this stunning apartment project, designed to last for years to come. Explore the project details below to see how Pella’s fiberglass windows and the expertise of our professionals helped this look come together for a gorgeous final result.
Project Details
ABOUT THE LOCATION
Contemporary and sleek, the Addis View apartments on E. 90th Street in Cleveland are the first of four planned apartment buildings. This building is an inverted, T-shaped, 93,400-square-foot, four-story construction. The goal of building these apartments was to bring affordable housing to the workforce and students that attend Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. The apartments' interior features a variety of floor plans to choose from, including studio apartments, micro-, one-, and two-bedroom units.
WINDOW MATERIAL: PELLA IMPERVIA FIBERGLASS
Because our Pella Impervia windows are made from strong fiberglass material, we knew they would be ideal for the wear and tear that apartment buildings go through. More than this, these durable windows will also be able to handle the many weather conditions typical of Cleveland's climate.
WINDOW STYLE: MODERN & CONTEMPORARY
Our team installed single-hung windows, fixed casement windows, and black entry doors in each of the apartments. The single-hung windows provide each tenant with ease of use and ventilation, while the fixed casement windows allow for more natural light to shine through.
The black windows and doors give the building a clean, modern look. They also go well with the building’s exterior siding and multi-colored bricks. Additionally, these window layouts in the apartments help each room look larger. The tall windows, for example, create a bigger feel for small apartments by giving them a more expansive view and lots of natural light.
WORK WITH PELLA OF CLEVELAND
We’re proud to be the window supplier for this Cleveland project! See more details about the apartment building in a featured article in the May 2023 issue of Northeast Ohio Properties Magazine!
Ready to start your own window project in Cleveland? Get in touch today to schedule a free consultation!
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.