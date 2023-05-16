Pella's Black Fiberglass Windows Featured on New Cleveland Apartment Building

Our team installed single-hung windows, fixed casement windows, and black entry doors in each of the apartments. The single-hung windows provide each tenant with ease of use and ventilation, while the fixed casement windows allow for more natural light to shine through.

The black windows and doors give the building a clean, modern look. They also go well with the building’s exterior siding and multi-colored bricks. Additionally, these window layouts in the apartments help each room look larger. The tall windows, for example, create a bigger feel for small apartments by giving them a more expansive view and lots of natural light.