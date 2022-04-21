Black Pella Windows Give New Tremont Apartments a Modern Look

We worked with Today's Lifestyle Construction, Inc. and Beegan Architectural Design on the Grosvenor Place apartments located in the Tremont area of Cleveland, Ohio to install our black fiberglass windows on this newly constructed apartment building.

These luxury apartments are the newest and largest flats-style elevator building with dedicated garage parking in Tremont, and their penthouses have an amazing view of the city skyline.

To match the modern look and feel of this building and give residents a way to enjoy their beautiful view, our team installed casement and awning windows along with sliding glass doors, all finished with a black interior and exterior. These windows offer several benefits including great ventilation, low maintenance requirements, durability and a large glass area to enable maximum natural light.