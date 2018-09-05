Black Windows Create Wall of Glass for Cleveland Home

This beautiful new construction home in Cleveland, OH features a mix of our wood casement and awning windows in a contemporary style. Our contemporary windows feature a large expanse of glass and minimal framing for a sleek modern look and allow for more open space with clean lines. The unique configuration of the black windows creates walls of glass all throughout the house, truly bringing the outdoors in.

The future homeowners were excited to see their new windows installed and are looking forward to moving into their new home. A special thank you to Larry Bloch Builders who have over 35 years of custom home building experience.