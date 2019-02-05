Black Windows Modernize Classic Farmhouse
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on February 5, 2019
Project Scope:
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Hinckley, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
This Hinckley, OH homeowner wanted to update the aesthetic of their home and give it a more modern feel. We installed fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. The double-hung window style complements the classic farmhouse feel while the black exterior aluminum cladding modernizes the home's exterior. The home is a traditional farmhouse style, but the new windows have modernized the home and updated the aesthetic without compromising the traditional look.
