Black Windows Modernize Classic Farmhouse

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on February 5, 2019

wintery home with black windows

Project Scope:

This Hinckley, OH homeowner wanted to update the aesthetic of their home and give it a more modern feel. We installed fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. The double-hung window style complements the classic farmhouse feel while the black exterior aluminum cladding modernizes the home's exterior. The home is a traditional farmhouse style, but the new windows have modernized the home and updated the aesthetic without compromising the traditional look.

