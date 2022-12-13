<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Wood Windows Make a Bold Statement on Barn With White Exterior

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on December 13, 2022

Street view of white barn with black roof featuring row of black wood picture windows

Project Scope

We worked with Peninsula Architects and Cavanaugh Building Corporation on this renovation for a Valley View Barn, which got a beautiful update.

The barn, located in Akron, Ohio, features new Pella Reserve Traditional fixed direct set windows and outswing doors with SDL with spacer and ILT grilles. The black windows and doors make a bold statement against the barn's white exterior. The new wood windows and doors also bring in lots of natural light to illuminate the inside of the building.

Overall, the renovation led to stunning curb appeal and a beautifully modern barn.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now