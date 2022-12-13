Black Wood Windows Make a Bold Statement on Barn With White Exterior

We worked with Peninsula Architects and Cavanaugh Building Corporation on this renovation for a Valley View Barn, which got a beautiful update.

The barn, located in Akron, Ohio, features new Pella Reserve Traditional fixed direct set windows and outswing doors with SDL with spacer and ILT grilles. The black windows and doors make a bold statement against the barn's white exterior. The new wood windows and doors also bring in lots of natural light to illuminate the inside of the building.

Overall, the renovation led to stunning curb appeal and a beautifully modern barn.