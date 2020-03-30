Black Wood Windows Perfect Fit for Modern Bath Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on March 30, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Bath, OH
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
We worked with Capuano Homes to provide beautiful black casement windows for this newly constructed Bath, Ohio home.
Our casement windows complemented the home's look due to their large size.
Together, Capuano Homes and Pella did an amazing job creating a stunning, modern home utilizing our black casement windows to perfectly fit the home's aesthetic.
Project Gallery
