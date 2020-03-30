<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Wood Windows Perfect Fit for Modern Bath Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on March 30, 2020

black wood windows Bath, Ohio home after angle one

Project Scope

We worked with Capuano Homes to provide beautiful black casement windows for this newly constructed Bath, Ohio home.

Our casement windows complemented the home's look due to their large size.

Together, Capuano Homes and Pella did an amazing job creating a stunning, modern home utilizing our black casement windows to perfectly fit the home's aesthetic.

Project Gallery

