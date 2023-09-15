<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Upgrade Boardwalk and Glenville Apartments

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on September 15, 2023

Before

Before Photo

After

After Photo

Project Scope

Our commercial team at Pella Windows and Doors of Cleveland worked to update 20 different apartment buildings in the Boardwalk and Glenville neighborhoods with Pella's Encompass Vinyl single-hung windows. Made from high-grade vinyl, Pella Encompass Windows use a precision welding process to help it resist warping and twisting. Our easy-care vinyl also uses a fade-resistant formula that is performance-tested for excellent weathering, durability and color retention. We're proud to be the window supplier for this Cleveland project!

Project Gallery

