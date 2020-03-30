Casement Window Transforms Canfield Kitchen

This Canfield, Ohio homeowner had an old double-hung window over their kitchen sink. After many years, they were no longer happy with the window's lack of energy efficiency and dated appearance.

To remedy the problem, our team installed a Pella 350 Series Casement Window above the kitchen sink. Given the unique placement of the window, we had to take special consideration for functionality and ease of use.

By replacing the double-hung window with a casement window, we eliminated difficulties associated with window opening and closing. Replacing the old wood window with vinyl improved functionality as well. Vinyl requires less maintenance, reducing any difficulty associated with cleaning.