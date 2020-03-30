<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Casement Window Transforms Canfield Kitchen

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on March 30, 2020

Before

Canfield Ohio kitchen window before casement

After

Canfield kitchen window after double hung exterior

Project Scope

This Canfield, Ohio homeowner had an old double-hung window over their kitchen sink. After many years, they were no longer happy with the window's lack of energy efficiency and dated appearance.

To remedy the problem, our team installed a Pella 350 Series Casement Window above the kitchen sink. Given the unique placement of the window, we had to take special consideration for functionality and ease of use.

By replacing the double-hung window with a casement window, we eliminated difficulties associated with window opening and closing. Replacing the old wood window with vinyl improved functionality as well. Vinyl requires less maintenance, reducing any difficulty associated with cleaning.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

