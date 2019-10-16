Cheerful Red Entry Door System Updates Willoughby Home
on October 16, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Willoughby, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
This Willoughby, Ohio, homeowner had an old wood entry door that had become a huge problem for the homeowners as they live right on Lake Erie. They needed a new door that would be more energy efficient and would require a lot less maintenance from them in the long run.
Pella® Fiberglass Entry Doors are great for difficult and extraneous weather conditions. The homeowners were ecstatic to hear that they'd have far less upkeep for a fiberglass door as well.
The homeowners decided to add a pop of color to their entryway and home with a Real Red exterior finish on their entry door. The new entry door system improves the energy efficiency of the space, and the homeowners are so happy with their final project!
