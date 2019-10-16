<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cheerful Red Entry Door System Updates Willoughby Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on October 16, 2019

Old worn-down gray entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Willoughby, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Willoughby, Ohio, homeowner had an old wood entry door that had become a huge problem for the homeowners as they live right on Lake Erie. They needed a new door that would be more energy efficient and would require a lot less maintenance from them in the long run.

Pella® Fiberglass Entry Doors are great for difficult and extraneous weather conditions. The homeowners were ecstatic to hear that they'd have far less upkeep for a fiberglass door as well.

The homeowners decided to add a pop of color to their entryway and home with a Real Red exterior finish on their entry door. The new entry door system improves the energy efficiency of the space, and the homeowners are so happy with their final project!

Project Gallery

