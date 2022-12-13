Cleveland Commercial Team Help Renovate Glamorgan Castle With Replacement Wood Windows
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on December 13, 2022
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Alliance, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Our commercial team at Pella Windows and Doors of Clevland, Ohio worked to renovate the stunning Glamorgan Castle in Alliance, Ohio.
We installed replacement Reserve Traditional wood fixed casement windows with ILT grilles. The new windows from the team were made to replicate the previous windows to maintain the look and history behind this castle, and also to provide a unique look and preserve the history behind the building itself.
Project Gallery
