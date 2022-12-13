<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Cleveland Commercial Team Help Renovate Glamorgan Castle With Replacement Wood Windows

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown

on December 13, 2022

Before

View of old, gray, traditional windows with grilles

After

Six tall, new traditional windows with grilles

Project Scope

Our commercial team at Pella Windows and Doors of Clevland, Ohio worked to renovate the stunning Glamorgan Castle in Alliance, Ohio.

We installed replacement Reserve Traditional wood fixed casement windows with ILT grilles. The new windows from the team were made to replicate the previous windows to maintain the look and history behind this castle, and also to provide a unique look and preserve the history behind the building itself.

