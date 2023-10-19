Cleveland Port Authority Gets Window Replacement

Our Pella of Cleveland team worked on Cleveland Port Authority to replace the old windows and use Pella's Premium Reserve Line. Since the building is in Cleveland's Warehouse District, our team needed to ensure the window replacement was historically accurate to align with the building's historic integrity. Luckily, since Pella has a great line of products and works on many commercial buildings, the customer selected the Pella Reserve Line of wood double-hung windows! The window replacement job looks fantastic and definitely upgraded the property for the years to come.