Cleveland Port Authority Gets Window Replacement
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on October 19, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Commercial
Location:
Cleveland, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
Our Pella of Cleveland team worked on Cleveland Port Authority to replace the old windows and use Pella's Premium Reserve Line. Since the building is in Cleveland's Warehouse District, our team needed to ensure the window replacement was historically accurate to align with the building's historic integrity. Luckily, since Pella has a great line of products and works on many commercial buildings, the customer selected the Pella Reserve Line of wood double-hung windows! The window replacement job looks fantastic and definitely upgraded the property for the years to come.
Project Gallery
