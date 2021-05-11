Comparing Fiberglass, Vinyl and Wood Windows for Cleveland Homes
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on May 11, 2021
It’s difficult to know what type of window to pick. There are so many options to choose from and you want to make sure you choose the right one for you and your home. There are so many things to think about when it comes to purchasing new windows: What style should I go with? What material with be the most durable? Will the windows be energy efficient? How much upkeep do I need to do? And can I afford these?
All of these unknowns may be daunting, but here at Pella, we are experts in the window and door industry and can break down the windows that will fit your needs. Today, we will go over the three common types of material for your window frames — wood, vinyl and fiberglass — so you can decide which one will be best for you.
Fiberglass
Fiberglass windows are the strongest, most durable product we offer. This material is made to withstand extreme conditions and temperatures from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that you won’t have to worry about moisture or a draft coming in your windows during the hot summer, rainy Aprils or snowy winters.
These windows can handle weather temperatures and conditions in any area you live in. Fiberglass windows are also made with a long-lasting powder-coat finish that resists chipping, chalking and fading, meaning no painting or refinishing is necessary. There won’t be any annoying paint chips taken off from the original color of the frame and even the sun won’t be able to leave a mark on these windows!
Durability also means that fiberglass windows will never rot or corrode and are naturally resistant to water and bugs. They are also resistant to wind and outside noise. Fiberglass also offers energy efficiency with dual- and triple-pane glass options with argon to slow the transfer of heat.
Durability doesn’t have to come with a bulky window though — fiberglass is so strong that we can actually use less of it in the window frame to create a larger glass area! You can now focus more on the view and all the natural light that is flowing into your home. We offer Pella Impervia fiberglass windows to suit your needs of added strength and durability. Impervia casement and awning windows now offer an added benefit of the easy-slide operator to make opening and closing your windows even easier.
Vinyl
Vinyl windows are an affordable option that don’t sacrifice quality. At Pella, we make sure that your budget-friendly window picks are still proven in performance and durability. Our vinyl products are low maintenance with no need to paint, stain or refinish the windows again, as they will continue to look brand new for years to come.
Pella 250 Series window frames are multichambered and have reinforced sashes, making them stronger than ordinary vinyl so that they can resist warping and twisting that is often seen in ordinary vinyl products. This warp resistance also comes from our precision welding process and the overall craftsmanship, detail and quality work that goes into making vinyl windows. They are also made with Pella fade-resistant vinyl formula, so that even through all that weathering, the color is still bright as ever. Vinyl windows also offer energy efficiency.
Pella vinyl windows have several frame chambers that are insulated and come with our weather-repel system that pushes water away from your home, meaning fewer drafts in your home. With the Pella 250 Series, you can add optional foam insulation and upgrade to triple-pane glass to improve energy efficiency and exceed ENERGY STAR® certification. This optional feature also helps improve sound control for more noise reduction so that you won’t be bothered by noisy neighbors or traffic.
Wood
Wood windows are a great way to match your windows to your unique home. Wood windows represent the beauty and strength of the wood that they are made from. They are a perfect fit if you want to use and accentuate the natural materials already in your home. Wood windows can be painted or stained to match the colors and style that are already in your home. At Pella, we currently offer a list of paints and stains for you to choose from. We even do some custom colors in-house! Because these windows are made from wood, though, they may require more maintenance on your part. We offer more design options such as aluminum-clad exteriors to add an extra layer of protection so you can feel better that your windows are safe from the elements. Our wood windows also feature a durable EnduraClad® exterior finish and exclusive wood protection. Pella wood windows are also known for their energy efficiency.
We are proud of the craftsmanship and intricate details that go into our wood windows. Pella currently offers a variety of wood windows in the Architect Series (Contemporary or Traditional), the Pella Reserve (Contemporary or Traditional), and the Lifestyle Series. With all of these different series of wood windows, we are able to find a window that interests you! Some of our wood series feature sleek sightlines for more glass space, which in turn brings in more airflow and natural light, while others can feature grilles and our Rolscreen® retractable screen. Our wood windows are the original window frame material and continue to remain timeless.
Choose a Window for Your Cleveland Home
Choosing the window frame material that is right for you can be difficult. Some key comparisons to consider are budget, looks and durability. Our Pella Professionals are here for you. We will go through each of our products and options and aid you in finding your perfect fit. No matter which window material you pick, Pella provides a high-quality product that you’re sure to love.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.