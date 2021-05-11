Comparing Fiberglass, Vinyl and Wood Windows for Cleveland Homes

Fiberglass windows are the strongest, most durable product we offer. This material is made to withstand extreme conditions and temperatures from -40 degrees Fahrenheit to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that you won’t have to worry about moisture or a draft coming in your windows during the hot summer, rainy Aprils or snowy winters.

These windows can handle weather temperatures and conditions in any area you live in. Fiberglass windows are also made with a long-lasting powder-coat finish that resists chipping, chalking and fading, meaning no painting or refinishing is necessary. There won’t be any annoying paint chips taken off from the original color of the frame and even the sun won’t be able to leave a mark on these windows!

Durability also means that fiberglass windows will never rot or corrode and are naturally resistant to water and bugs. They are also resistant to wind and outside noise. Fiberglass also offers energy efficiency with dual- and triple-pane glass options with argon to slow the transfer of heat.

Durability doesn’t have to come with a bulky window though — fiberglass is so strong that we can actually use less of it in the window frame to create a larger glass area! You can now focus more on the view and all the natural light that is flowing into your home. We offer Pella Impervia fiberglass windows to suit your needs of added strength and durability. Impervia casement and awning windows now offer an added benefit of the easy-slide operator to make opening and closing your windows even easier.