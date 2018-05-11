Complete Home Vinyl Window Replacement

When it came time to replace all the windows and some doors of their Mentor home, these loyal Pella customers called us.

"We have been Pella 'devotees' for over thirty years and can't say enough good things about Pella products and especially their entire staff." — Bob and Anita H., Customers

All of the windows plus two patio doors were replaced during this project.

"They go above and beyond to accommodate your needs and to help you stay within your budget," says Bob and Anita, the owners of this Mentor home. "Many companies boast that customer satisfaction is their #1 priority. With Pella, they actually mean it. The money you will save with lower heating and cooling bills because of Pella's superior products is well worth your investment in Pella."

More than seven years later, the customer is still ecstatic about their windows as they look just like new!

Bob and Anita add, "Our Pella windows and doors are now seven years old and still like new — and very energy efficient. Mr. Jeff Dim, the sales manager who worked with us, didn't disappear once we signed the contract. Rather, he stopped in to check on how the work was moving along and whether we had any questions or concerns. He continues to check in periodically to make sure we are still pleased with our purchase. We LOVE our Pella windows and doors!"