Contemporary Wood Windows Complete Modern New Home

We partnered with Larry Bloch Builders to provide contemporary Architect Series wood windows to match the modern aesthetic they were trying to achieve when building this beautiful new home in Moreland Hills, Ohio.

The builders' vision was for a modern home that let in a ton of light.

We were able to achieve their vision of letting light into their gorgeous modern home by installing our contemporary Architect Series windows. This allowed us to maximize the amount of glass in the windows and keep clean sleek lines to fit with the modern aesthetic of the home. In addition, our Architect Series windows enhance the energy efficiency of the home, regardless of the amount of glass, because of their Advanced Low-E coating and Argon gas. This combination ensures the home stays cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

While the glass will have a big impact on the home, that benefit is rather unseen. A small feature that is seen and really ties together the modern aesthetic of the home is the satin nickel hardware. The sleek satin nickel hardware is the icing on the cake for this beautiful modern home. We can't say enough about the amazing work done by Larry Bloch Builders!