Deep Red Fiberglass Door Revitalizes Willoughby Entryway
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown
on November 26, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Willoughby, OH
Area of Structure Involved:
Entrance Door
Products Used:
This Willoughby, Ohio, homeowner had an old, faded red door that was deteriorating quickly.
The homeowner wanted a door that would do well against the winds coming off the lake but also wanted to restore the bright color to the entrance door.
The new fiberglass entry door is a deep red color that fulfills both of the homeowner's needs. The homeowner loves the look of the new door but is even more excited by its durability.
Project Gallery
