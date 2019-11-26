<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Deep Red Fiberglass Door Revitalizes Willoughby Entryway

on November 26, 2019

on November 26, 2019

Before

Old faded entry door

After

beautiful red door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Willoughby, OH

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entrance Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Door

This Willoughby, Ohio, homeowner had an old, faded red door that was deteriorating quickly.

The homeowner wanted a door that would do well against the winds coming off the lake but also wanted to restore the bright color to the entrance door.

The new fiberglass entry door is a deep red color that fulfills both of the homeowner's needs. The homeowner loves the look of the new door but is even more excited by its durability.

Project Gallery

